Sentinel police log for Jan. 17

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Lisa Ann McClintock, 45, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at Rodeway Inn on Jan. 14. Police said they determined McClintock had assaulted man at the location. She remains in prison on $1,500 cash bail.
Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- Two men face charges after police said they let a fire grow out of control at a structure that was occupied by six people on Nov. 13. Spencer Runshaw, 19, of Shippensburg, was charged Nov. 16 with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police reported Jan. 14. A 20-year-old man was also named, though no charges were yet filed. Police said the two men were with the fire when it grew out of control and they fled the scene instead of taking reasonable measures to try to put out the fire or to give prompt fire alarm. The fire was extinguished by residents of the building and by police officers.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-567-3110)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on the Route 581 east ramp to Interstate 83 south in Lemoyne at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 16. Police said Garhett Price, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2011 Honda Civic when he lost control of the vehicle on a right-hand curve on the ramp and struck the guiderail on the right shoulder. The vehicle continued off the guiderail, traveled across both lanes of travel and struck a concrete barrier on the left shoulder, where it bounced off the barrier before coming to rest in the left lane. Price and a passenger, Madison Sackman, 18, of Mechanicsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Holy Spirit. Another passenger was not injured. Price was cited with speeding.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.