Sentinel police log for Jan. 17

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One man suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south on Jan. 10 around 6 p.m. Police reported that the crash occurred at mile marker 50 in Middlesex Township. Joshua Parkinson, 33, of Mechanicsburg was transported to UPMC Carlisle by Carlisle Goodwill Fire Rescue EMS after his vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michelle McCoy of Mount Holly Springs. Parkinson’s vehicle came to a final rest in a ditch while McCoy’s vehicle came to a controlled stop along the shoulder of the interstate. McCoy was not injured.
- A man reported minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom road on Jan. 5 at 2:27 p.m. Police reported Jan. 13 that William Rice, 18, of Enola lost control of his vehicle after encountering loose gravel on the roadway while trying to make a turn into a driveway. His vehicle slid into a ditch and sustained disabling damage. Rice did not require EMS transport.
- Brian Barrick III, 29, of Newville was charged with a felony aggravated assault, a misdemeanor disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor resisting arrest, and two summary charges: harassment and public drunkenness according to a Jan. 13 police report. Police responded to reports of terroristic threats on Sawmill Road in West Pennsboro Township on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. Police reported that Barrick was threatening one victim and became involved in a physical altercation with another victim. He was taking into custody where he posted $15,000 in bail.
- Rustyn Page, 38, of Mount Holly Springs was charged with a misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and four summary charges: disregard traffic lane, operator privilege suspended, PA vehicle registration expired, operation of vehicle without valid inspection. According to a Jan. 13 police report, police conducted traffic stop for multiple vehicle code violations along Ritner Highway at Newville Road on Dec. 31 at 1:01 p.m. Page was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The incident remains under investigation.
- Police reported Jan. 13 that a welder went missing from Mount Zion Road in Lower Frankford township sometime between Dec. 19 and Jan. 3.
- A man suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south at mile marker 50.1 in Middlesex Township at 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 31. Sherrod Blount, 49, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Cumberland Goodwill Fire Rescue EMS after he failed to negotiate a left turn and collided with a guide rail and then a tree on the right side of the road. His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
- One man suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Whiskey Springs Road at Mountain Road in South Middleton Township on Jan. 13 at 10:39 p.m. Passenger Christopher Walker, 36, of Carlisle was transported to Holy Spirit by Yellow Breeches EMS. Police reported that Walker bumped the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Dalton Stackfield of Carlisle, as a joke, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Stackfield overcorrected his steering in an attempt to regain control and hit an embankment on the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on the driver’s side. Stackfield then left the scene to get a tractor from his residence to flip his vehicle right-side up while Walker remained at the site of the crash.
- Police reported Jan. 15 that they responded to an incident Jan. 12 around 9:30 am that involved an inappropriate photo being sent via a Carlisle school’s email between students. The incident remains under investigation