Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are investigating an incident involving a male who entered vehicles on Douglas Drive around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and stole several items. They are asking anyone who has experienced similar thefts or anyone with additional video surveillance to contact them.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Deirdre Cornick, 59, of West Hempstead, New York, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident that took place Oct. 27 in 2022. Police said Cornick stole medication from a local grocery story that totaled $273.41. She was arrested Dec. 2 and a preliminary hearing was held Dec. 29 where the charge was bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Silver Spring Township Police (717-679-0607)
- Police are investigating the theft of a trailer that was stolen Dec. 29 around 2:40 a.m. They recovered the trailer, a 5X8 foot V-nosed enclosed trailer that is black with diamond plate aluminum, are are working to identify the Dodge Ram Truck involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.