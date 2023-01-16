 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)

  • Police are investigating an incident involving a male who entered vehicles on Douglas Drive around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and stole several items. They are asking anyone who has experienced similar thefts or anyone with additional video surveillance to contact them. 

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Deirdre Cornick, 59, of West Hempstead, New York, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident that took place Oct. 27 in 2022. Police said Cornick stole medication from a local grocery story that totaled $273.41. She was arrested Dec. 2 and a preliminary hearing was held Dec. 29 where the charge was bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. 

Silver Spring Township Police (717-679-0607)

  • Police are investigating the theft of a trailer that was stolen Dec. 29 around 2:40 a.m. They recovered the trailer, a 5X8 foot V-nosed enclosed trailer that is black with diamond plate aluminum, are are working to identify the Dodge Ram Truck involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

