Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

- Joel Treece, 52, of Roaring Spring, was charged with felony forgery, false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, washing vehicle titles and criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor making false application for title or registration, tampering with public record/information and false reports for an incident that took place last spring. Police responded to the intersection of North Pitt Street and H Street in Carlisle April 23 around 1 p.m. for the report of a stolen Corvette. There they met with Treece who told them his 1963 vehicle had been stolen while he attended the Carlisle Car Show. Police then began an investigation with the PA State Police Auto Theft Task Force and the National Insurance Crime Bureau that revealed Treece had acquired a fraudulent vehicle title for the Corvette. They located the vehicle in Ohio and determined that a different person who had the Corvette in their possession had owned the vehicle since the 1980s. Police determined Treece made a false insurance claim for the theft of the vehicle and he was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday. Police said Treece's unsecured bail pends a preliminary hearing that's been scheduled for Jan. 15.
- One person suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south near mile marker 41.7 in Lemoyne Borough. The incident took place Monday around 4:30 p.m. when Gavin Waite, 21, of Brattleboro, Vermont, was operating a 2022 Ford Escape directly behind a 2014 Ford F-150XLT driven by Scott Aumiller, 62, of Beavertown. Traffic ahead of Aumiller slowed, causing him to decelerate. Police said Waite applied the breaks but the front bumper of his vehicle collided with the rear bumper of Aumiller's vehicle. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the left lane of travel with Aumiller's vehicle in front. Waite's vehicle remained inoperable while Aumiller's was driven to the right shoulder. Police said Aumiller reported a suspected minor whiplash injury and was not transported to the hospital. Waite was not injured in the crash and was cited for following too closely.
- A two-vehicle crash around 2:05 Tuesday at the intersection of East Winding Hill Road and Orchard Boulevard in Upper Allen Township left two people injured. Police said the incident occurred when a maroon Toyota Sienna rear-ended a gray Honda CRV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The driver and the juvenile passenger of the CRV reported injuries and both were transported to the hospital, police said. They were assisted on the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department and Hampden Township EMS.