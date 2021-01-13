Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the first block of East Main Street in Newville at 6:34 a.m. Jan. 12. Police said a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when it struck a Dodge Ram 1500 with its passenger side mirror. The mirror cover on the striking vehicle was damaged, along with the driver's side mirror of the Dodge Ram. The striking vehicle did not stop and continued traveling east on East Main Street.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on Newburg Road near Mud Level Road in Southampton Township at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 9. Police said Ryan Ingram, 24, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado too fast for conditions north on Newburg Road when his vehicle ran off the road, hit a ditch, hit a fence, struck an embankment and overturned. Ingram suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital by Shippensburg Area EMS. His vehicle was towed from the scene. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash, but no charges were yet filed in the crash.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Spring Road near Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township at 6:17 p.m. Jan. 12. Police said Tabitha Ragan, 27, of New Bloomfield, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze south on Spring Road when she struck a 2014 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Burkholder, 43, of Carlisle, that had slowed down for a vehicle that was making a turn. Burkholder suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. Ragan and her 4-year-old passenger were not injured. She was cited for following too closely.
- A driver was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Spring Road just north of Valley Road in Carroll Township at 7:14 a.m. Jan. 2, police reported Jan. 13. David Seaholtz, 65, of Milroy, was driving a propane carrier south on Spring Road when he failed to make an icy right-hand curve due to speeding. Seaholtz lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, slid, struck a cement curb and rolled over a small embankment. Police said Seaholtz was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A Millerstown man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Route 22 west in Millerstown at 3:09 p.m. Jan. 8. Police said Leo Ross, 70, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Route 22 when his vehicle crossed the grass median, crossed the westbound lane and traveled up an embankment. Ross, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.