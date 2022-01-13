Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Ahlesia Thompson, 23, of Carlisle, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one count misdemeanor resisting arrest, as well as two summary charges of disorderly conduct and one summary charge each for harassment, public drunkenness and intoxicated pedestrian causing hazard. The incident occurred on North Hanover Street in Carlisle at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 8. Police witnessed Thompson sitting in the middle of the road intoxicated and assaulting a female victim, and took her into custody. After Thompson was arrested, she spit into a trooper's eye and kicked a Carlisle Borough police officer in the groin. Thompson was transported to Cumberland County Prison where she was arraigned and released on $50,000 bail.
- One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on York Road in Monroe Township. Logan Miller, 18, of Dover, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Yellow Breeches EMS after his car slid off the road and struck a railroad crossing sign at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police reported Jan. 10 that the vehicle became stuck on the train tracks and then sustained disabling damage after it was struck by a passing train. Miller was not in the vehicle at that time, and received a citation after police determined he was driving too fast for conditions.
- Police reported Jan. 10 that they arrested an 18-year-old girl from Boiling Springs for the possession of weapons on school property. They responded to a report of drug possession at about noon on Jan. 7 in South Middleton Township where they discovered that a student had baked marijuana cookies and given them to two other students who became sick. Police said they found that one of those students was in possession of two pocket knives and pepper spray. The incident is under investigation.
- A man was injured in a crash involving a tractor on Ridge Road near its intersection with Byers Road in Southampton Township on at 3:12 p.m. Jan. 7. Ronald Kerr, 84, of Shippensburg, was transported to Holy Spirit via Shippensburg EMS. The crash occurred when Keith Holtry, 54, of Shippensburg, struck Kerr's tractor while it was stopped at a roadside mailbox. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.