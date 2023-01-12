 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are looking for two people after they were spotted on surveillance entering vehicles in the Beacon Hill neighborhood shortly before midnight on Jan. 9. Police said the two accessed unlocked vehicles and stole numerous valuables. Police ask anyone who experienced a theft during this time to contact them. They also ask that residents lock their vehicles' doors.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A trampoline was stolen from the back yard of a residence on Pine Road in Penn Township sometime before 8 a.m. Jan. 8. Police said someone drove a vehicle through a farm field west of the residence before entering the back yard, backing onto the grass up to the deck. Someone then loaded the trampoline into the back of a pick-up truck or on a trailer and drove off with the stolen property. Police seek information.
  • One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 4. Police said Danny Sarabia, 24, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, was driving a tractor-trailer south on I-81 when for unknown reasons he exited the right lane of travel and struck an illegally parked tractor-trailer. Sarabia's vehicle then continued off the shoulder and struck multiple trees in a wooded area. He was transported to the hospital. Two people in the other tractor-trailer were not hurt.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

