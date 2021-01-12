 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Brandan Tolstoy Abdallah, 25, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident at Walmart at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 3. Police said Abdallah took $21.10 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. The charge is a misdemeanor due to prior convictions, according to police.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Duval Pitts, 52, and Kimberly Ford, 45, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in Carlisle at 3:23 p.m. Jan. 9. Police said they discovered a large quantity of bagged powder-like substance and drug packaging materials. Both were arraigned and posted $1,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

