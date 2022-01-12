 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • One person suffered what police believe to be minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Lower Allen Township. Alexis Noon, 21, of Harrisburg, was transported to UPMC Harrisburg after her vehicle was struck by Bryan Messner, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, while he was changing lanes. The crash occurred on Route 581 east at mile marker 7. 

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Vaughn Marshall Crane, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with a felony theft by the unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicles after an incident on Jan. 1. Around noon, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg, for a motor vehicle theft. Upon investigation, police discovered that Crane had stolen a motorcycle, been involved in a crash, and abandoned the vehicle. Crane was later arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

People are also reading…

Silver Springs Township Police (717-697-0607)

  • Police reported Jan. 10 that a boat and trailer were reported missing on Dec. 27 off Millers Gap Road. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Landmine Detecting ‘Hero’ Rat Passes Away at Age 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News