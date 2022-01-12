Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One person suffered what police believe to be minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in Lower Allen Township. Alexis Noon, 21, of Harrisburg, was transported to UPMC Harrisburg after her vehicle was struck by Bryan Messner, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, while he was changing lanes. The crash occurred on Route 581 east at mile marker 7.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Vaughn Marshall Crane, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with a felony theft by the unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicles after an incident on Jan. 1. Around noon, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg, for a motor vehicle theft. Upon investigation, police discovered that Crane had stolen a motorcycle, been involved in a crash, and abandoned the vehicle. Crane was later arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Silver Springs Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police reported Jan. 10 that a boat and trailer were reported missing on Dec. 27 off Millers Gap Road. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.