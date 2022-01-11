Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Joni Cay Moore, 66, of Dillsburg, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Karns Quality Foods in Lemoyne at about 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Police determined Moore had stolen more than $100 worth of merchandise. She was later located and taken into custody. She was arraigned on Jan. 5 and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Donna Mae Shafer, 53, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an incident in the first block of Diane Circle in Wormleysburg at about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 30. Police said Shafer had assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. She was arrested and later posted $500 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.