Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Joni Cay Moore, 66, of Dillsburg, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at Karns Quality Foods in Lemoyne at about 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Police determined Moore had stolen more than $100 worth of merchandise. She was later located and taken into custody. She was arraigned on Jan. 5 and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
  • Donna Mae Shafer, 53, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an incident in the first block of Diane Circle in Wormleysburg at about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 30. Police said Shafer had assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. She was arrested and later posted $500 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

