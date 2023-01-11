 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are warning residents of a telephone scam in which a caller claims to be with U.S. Border Patrol working with Upper Allen Township Police. Police said they received calls from several residents on Jan. 10 about the calls, and the scam seems to attempt to solicit personal or financial information. Sometimes scammers will spoof the caller ID to make it appear as though they are calling from a legitimate police agency. Police said scammers may also be using the names of real law enforcement officers during the call. Police warn residents to never provide personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller, and a government agency will never demand money or payment through gift cards. Those who receive a similar call should hang up and may report it to police.
East Pennsboro porch theft

East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with the theft of a package from a porch on Jan. 10.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Police are investigating the theft of a package from a residential porch at about 3 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Police have surveillance of the woman, and ask anyone with information to contact them.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police reported Jan. 10 that Richard Miller, 82, of Shermans Dale, faces charges after a Dec. 29 police pursuit at 12:45 a.m. Miller was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI, as well as a slew of summary traffic offenses after the incident on Spring Road in Carroll Township. Police said they engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Miller, whom they said was wanted. He was eventually taken into custody, and he remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Antonio Green, 35, of Bensalem, was charged with felony human trafficking and misdemeanor corruption of minors after a traffic stop on Interstate 83 south in Fairview Township at 11:28 p.m. Jan. 6. Police said Green's vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation over rear lights, and during the traffic stop, two female passengers inside the vehicle were identified as having been reported as missing and endangered. Green was arrested for trafficking, but he later posted $15,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

