Sentinel police log for Jan. 11

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Robert Brown, 28, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident on Dec. 7, police reported Jan. 8. Police were dispatched to an argument in the 1900 block of Newport Road in Miller Township where they were shown pictures of Brown with a smoking device and alleged synthetic marijuana. Brown was located inside the residence sitting in a recliner and quickly shoved the smoking device under his leg before eventually handing it to police. Police ordered him multiple times to stand up, but he declined. When police attempted to get him out of the chair to make an arrest, he became combative and began to resist. Police were able to take him into custody after a struggle. He posted $30,000 cash bail and waived the charges to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.
- Police reported on Jan. 8 that they are investigating a report of someone breaking into a building in the first block of North Front Street in Newport on Nov. 14 and stealing multiple items before grabbing a set of keys and stealing a box truck. Police seek information.
- One person was transported to Lewistown Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Route 22/322 in Greenwood Township at 3:14 p.m. Jan. 3. Police said Janine McGinley, 44, of Bensalem, was driving a 2007 Toyota Highlander west on Route 22/322 in the left lane when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. She suffered minor injuries, as did one of her passengers, Gwendalynn McGinley, 20, of Bensalem, who was transported to the hospital. McGinley was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Shannon Mutzabaugh, 43, of Port Royal, was charged via summons with misdemeanor operating vehicle without ignition interlock, as well as summary traffic offenses after a crash in the 300 block of Meadow Grove Road in Buffalo Township at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 3. Police said they were called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash without a driver at the scene. The vehicle was towed, and police made contact with Mutzabaugh, the registered owner, whom they identified as the driver. Police said she admitted to driving, crashing and fleeing the scene. Mutzabaugh had an ignition interlock limit driver's license, but was not driving with the device.
- Two drivers were injured after a two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 9:44 p.m. Dec. 28, police reported Jan. 8. Police said Eric Wewer, 56, of Shermans Dale, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota, north on Spring Road above the posted speed limit when he lost control of the vehicle, which began to skid. The vehicle exited the road, struck a utility pole and then struck a 2007 Pontiac G6 that was traveling south through the parking lot of a gas station. After the Pontiac was struck, it rolled backward into a parked 1998 Ford Ranger. Wewer was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries, though refused transport. The driver of the Pontiac, Fallon Peters, 22, of Shermans Dale, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 north in Lower Allen Township at about 2 p.m. Jan. 10. Police said Dakwan Proctor, 25, of Etters, was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara on I-83 north and failed to maintain appropriate following distance in a construction area, resulting in a crash with a 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by Stella Schroyer, 51, of Mechanicsburg. Schroyer was transported to the hospital for possible injury, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.