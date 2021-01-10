Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A red 1995 Ford Ranger, bearing Pennsylvania registration ZCV0098, was taken from where it was parked to the rear of a residence in the 100 block of East Locust Street before 2:50 p.m. Dec. 30. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle traveling north in the 100 block of South Market Street clipped the mirror of a parked vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6. A witness provided the registration of the striking vehicle, but it was not located in the area.
- At 8:16 p.m. Jan. 6, a victim contacted police to report his or her vehicle was struck while it was parked in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of West Main Street. The striking vehicle left behind pieces of a red lens. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Marquell Watson, 30, of Harrisburg, was arraigned on Jan. 8 on charges of felony fleeing and summary reckless driving and driving without a license after an incident at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 16. Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Jeep Cherokee in the area of Route 15 north and its ramp with Route 581 east due to window tinting violations and erratic driving. Police said Watson initially failed to yield before slowing and pulling to the shoulder, though they said he failed to come to a complete stop and accelerated and decelerated multiple times on the shoulder of the ramp. The vehicle eventually came to an abrupt stop, and police said Watson became irate when police made contact and failed to comply with commands to turn off the vehicle. Watson then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed from the traffic stop, and officers attempted to pursue him before they quickly discontinued the chase since his speed was in excess of 110 mph. During an investigation, they located a woman associated with the vehicle and found a link between her and Watson, who was identified as the driver. Watson was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 7. Police said an unknown truck was attempting to pass a dump truck driven by Hashan Lewis, 46, of Hamilton, New Jersey, when it struck the vehicle. The driver of the truck did not stop to exchange information. There was only minor damage to the dump truck's right side mirror.
