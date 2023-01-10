 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

  • Updated
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Cassandra Lynn Klepper, 32, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, as well as summary public drunkenness after police responded to the 100 block of Front Street at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 5 for a 911 hang-up. Police arrived and located a domestic disturbance. Klepper, who was intoxicated, began yelling at officers and would not return to the home after being warned. Police arrested her for public intoxication, but she fought with officers as they took her into custody. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
  • Kathleen Whitney-Stefo, 46, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with misdemeanor theft of services after police responded to Penn Harris Hotel at 11:24 a.m. Jan. 7 for a woman refusing to leave the property. Hotel management reported that she refused to pay more than $700 in charges, and she was arrested, arraigned and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Holly Danielle Bennett, 32, of Huntingdon, was charged with felony theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, after an investigation into a vehicle theft that started in November. Police said an investigation identified Bennett as the woman who stole the vehicle under the false pretense that she would have repairs completed. Police issued an arrest warrant, and she was arrested by Altoona Police on Jan. 4. She was arraigned, and she posted $3,000 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A teenage boy reported that a necklace was stolen during a sporting event inside Big Spring High School in West Pennsboro Township between 3:15 p.m and 5:15 p.m. Jan. 3.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

