Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Nathan Robert Linton, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness after an incident at a business in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on Jan. 6. Police received a report of an intoxicated employee who allegedly threatened staff. Police said Linton had forced his way into the office by breaking down the door. Police took him into custody, but Linton "became enraged" and threw his head backward, headbutting the officer, causing both of them to fall to the ground. The officer regained control of Linton with the help from bystanders until backup arrived. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash at about 9 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1200 block of McClures Gap Road. Police said Edward Barrick, 59, of Carlisle, was headed north on McClures Gap Road when his vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a row of shrubs. Barrick was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. The crash sheared the utility pole and downed the power line across the road.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Kevin Cornman, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway at 8:49 p.m. Jan. 8. Police said Cornman struck a woman in the face during the incident. He was arrested and arraigned, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Johnny Joshua Martinez Sr., 44, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an assault at a home in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 9. Police said Martinez punched a person in the face, causing a laceration and swelling. He fled the scene prior to police arrival, but police were able to make contact with him and take him into custody. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Catheline Elizabeth Wagner, 55, of Littlestown, was arraigned Jan. 6 on charges of felony distributing designer drugs and misdemeanor offensive weapons, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI controlled substance, as well as summary criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disregarding traffic lanes after an incident in July. Police were initially called to Sussex Drive at 6:58 p.m. July 7 for a report of a vehicle in a backyard. Police located the vehicle and Wagner, who appeared dazed and struggled to put the car in park and turn off the vehicle. Police said Wagner had driven through the yard and struck a pool and drainpipe. She struggled to get out of the vehicle, and police said they spotted her stuffing a plastic bag down her pants. Police found a bag of synthetic marijuana on her person and a foil pipe and brass knuckle-style knife in her vehicle. Charges weren't filed until Dec. 15, and police obtained an arrest warrant. She was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police are investigating a report of a residential burglary that took place on Jan. 6 in the 300 block of Plum Street in Lemoyne. Police are asking residents to check their home surveillance systems and report any suspicious activity.
- Kimberley Leevette Guy, 34, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons on Jan. 4 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 28 on North Second Street in Wormleysburg. Police said Guy was identified as the driver, and she was discovered with suspected controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- George Blessing, 82, of Newville, was charged with two counts each of felony attempted aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an incident on Blain McCrea Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said two men drove to Blessing's home to request permission to perform tree trimming services so power line maintenance could be done, but after they parked there for about a minute, Blessing exited his residence and fired a 12-gauge shotgun in their direction. The men immediately left the property and contacted police. Blessing was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.