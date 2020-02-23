Sentinel police log for Feb. 23

Carlisle Police (717-249-2121)
- Bria Fletcher, 25, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop in the first block of West North Street at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 13. Fletcher was found in possession of the drug. The charge was sent via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Isaiah Matthew, 21, of Steelton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Independence Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 16, police reported Feb. 20. Police said the driver, Matthews, was in possession of the drug and paraphernalia. Charges were sent via summons.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Three people were charged on Feb. 11 in connection with a Jan. 27 incident at Capital City Mall. Shamel Terrell Williams, 41, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony forgery and conspiracy and two counts each of misdemeanor theft by deception and conspiracy of theft; Adina Latoya Chisom, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts each of forgery, theft by deception and conspiracy of theft; and Elliot Allen, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count of forgery and conspiracy, and two counts each of theft and conspiracy. Police said the charges stem from a report in January for counterfeit bills being passed in multiple stores at Capital City Mall. Police said the three entered the mall together, with Williams and Chisom using counterfeit $100 bills at two stores, and Williams using the bills at a third store. The stores later detected the bills were fake after the two received change for purchases, and Allen and Chisom were arrested in Lancaster County on Feb. 6 for attempting to and successfully using counterfeit $100 bills, which had the same serial number as those used at the mall. Williams' charges were held to court and he remains on prison on $10,000 cash bail, Latoya awaits a hearing on Feb. 26 and remains in prison on $2,500 cash bail, and Allen has yet to have a hearing on his charges.
- Brayan Oliver Casiano-Pinero, 27, of Harrisburg, and Angel Jeremy Casiano, 28, of Harrsiburg, on Feb. 12 waived charges of retail theft, fleeing apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy of theft in relation to a Jan. 31 incidents, police reported on Feb. 21. Police said that around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 31, an officer saw two men exit Macy's carrying large clothing items under their arms and walking toward the loading docks, without shopping bags. When one of the noticed the police officer following, he began to run, re-entering Macy's and fleeing while they ditched the merchandise in the bushes. Assisting officers attempted to arrest them when Casiano-Pinero pulled his arm away and fled through the parking lot. He was subdued with a Taser, and Casiano stopped fleeing when the Taser was used on the other man. The nearly stolen merchandise was estimated to be worth $1,350. They each remain in prison on $49,000 and $50,000 cash bail, respectively.
- Police are investigating the theft of a license plate. Police reported on Feb. 20 that a resident of Capital City View Drive reported the license plate, PA KVE-3291 stolen on December 2018, but the plate was recently detected on a plate reader in the area. The plate was discovered on a newer, white Toyota Corolla, with the male driver making stops at Walmart. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Stanley W. Davis Jr., 36, of Washington D.C., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop for an expired registration at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 17 in the first block of Erford Road. After detecting an odor of marijuana, police searched the vehicle and found paraphernalia and marijuana, and Davis was found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Hantz Leonardo Jean-Baptiste, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 3 with felony altering device and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and false identification to police in connection with an Aug. 26 incident, police reported Feb. 19. Police were called to Sheetz for a vehicle at the gas pumps for 1 1/2 hours, and when police arrived and searched the vehicle, it had marijuana and eight blank credit cards on the driver's seat, as well as a large amount of cash in the center console. Jean-Baptiste was discovered to be the driver. He remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
- Michael Scott Reynolds II, 26, of Etters, was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, strangulation and harassment after a domestic incident at 5:52 a.m. Feb. 16 in the first block of Winter Lane. Police separated the two walking out of the residence when they got to the scene, and the woman said Reynolds prevented her from leaving during a verbal altercation, which turned physical and involved him choking her. He remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- Bridget Breslin, 39, of Enola, was charged Feb. 6 with misdemeanor access device fraud and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a domestic incident report on Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of 3rd Street, police reported Feb. 19. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table, and the next day, police received a complaint that Breslin used a person's debit card to purchase items from Amazon. The other resident of the house, Joshua M. Raudebaugh, 32, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating the theft of a 13-year-old boy's cellphone, which was reported on North Front Street at Oliver Street in Newport at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 21.
