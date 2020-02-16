Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a trespassing incident at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 7 at a residence on Grantham Road. Police said a white man with brown hair in its 60s entered the residence, and upon being discovered, he left the scene in a gray Toyota pick-up truck. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run at about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 on Route 15 south near West Lisburn Road. Police said a Toyota Camry was rear-ended by a red pick-up truck. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police said multiple, fraudulent checks were used to steal $19,600 out of a person's bank account at Orrstown Bank in Shippensburg Township at noon Jan. 27, police reported Feb. 16.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a Honda Insight was struck by an unknown vehicle while in a parking lot off Quigley Road in Hopewell Township sometime before 8:07 p.m. Feb. 13.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.