Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are investigating a trespassing incident at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 7 at a residence on Grantham Road. Police said a white man with brown hair in its 60s entered the residence, and upon being discovered, he left the scene in a gray Toyota pick-up truck. Police seek information.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run at about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 on Route 15 south near West Lisburn Road. Police said a Toyota Camry was rear-ended by a red pick-up truck. Police seek information.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police said multiple, fraudulent checks were used to steal $19,600 out of a person's bank account at Orrstown Bank in Shippensburg Township at noon Jan. 27, police reported Feb. 16.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a Honda Insight was struck by an unknown vehicle while in a parking lot off Quigley Road in Hopewell Township sometime before 8:07 p.m. Feb. 13.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 9
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 9

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest after reports of attempted vehicle entries in Carlisle and an arrest after a domestic incident in Upper Allen.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Today's blotter includes a man who allegedly told Newville Police he wouldn't stop calling his ex-girlfriend, even after she went to police to report his calls as harassment. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News