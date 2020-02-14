You are the owner of this article.
Sentinel police log for Feb. 14

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Charges against Timothy Savage, 25, and Cassandra Payne, 25, both of Newville, were held for court after a preliminary hearing, police reported this week. The two were charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after a 1:32 p.m. incident on Jan. 20 in which a 4-year-old child fell through a glass table. A 1-year-old child was also at the home. Police investigation showed the child had fallen accidentally, but that the condition of the home played a part in the situation.

