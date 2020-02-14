Sentinel police log for Feb. 14

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Charges against Timothy Savage, 25, and Cassandra Payne, 25, both of Newville, were held for court after a preliminary hearing, police reported this week. The two were charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after a 1:32 p.m. incident on Jan. 20 in which a 4-year-old child fell through a glass table. A 1-year-old child was also at the home. Police investigation showed the child had fallen accidentally, but that the condition of the home played a part in the situation.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today