Sentinel police log for Feb. 26

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jarred Owen Tritt, 24, of Carlisle, faces two sets of charges after a series of incidents on Feb. 23. Tritt faces simple assault, criminal mischief and driving while license is suspended in relation to a domestic incident earlier in the day on Feb. 23. At 9:45 p.m., police attempted to take him into custody on those charges, and through Tritt was initially cooperative, police said he fled the scene in his vehicle. Police said Tritt committed more than a dozen traffic violations while attempting to elude police, but he was stopped on Allen Road and taken into custody. He faces a felony fleeing police charge and multiple summary traffic offenses in the second incident. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Cameron Wisniewski, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 on Mulberry Avenue. Police said a juvenile suffered injuries in the incident, and Wisniewski was arrested. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
You have free articles remaining.
- Christen Gail Miller, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident at a hotel in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 24. Police said Miller assaulted a man, causing injury to his face. She was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
- Bradley Robert Robinson, 37, of Shippensburg, was charged with DUI general impairment and reckless driving after a crash in the area of Wertzville Road and Deer Lane on Feb. 24. Police determined that Robinson was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed via summons.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 15-year-old boy from Carlisle was cited with harassment for allegedly kicking a man in the 1400 block of Webster Drive in South Middleton Township at 12:13 p.m. Feb. 25 during a domestic incident.
- Two people were charged after a traffic stop around midnight on Feb. 12 in the first block of East Penn Street in Carlisle. Rebecca Nicholl, 41, of Shermans Dale, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without headlights, and William Shank, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges against both individuals were filed via summons.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone entered an unsecured barn in the 900 block of Walker Hill Road in Juniata Township between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20 and removed a red, plastic gas can containing about 5 gallons of gasoline.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.