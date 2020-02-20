Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Tyray Jones, 23, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of firearm, possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor false identification, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, along with summary traffic offenses, after a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 13 in the first block of West North Street. Police said Joynes was found in possession of a stolen firearm and crack cocaine. He was arrested, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail. Charges were held to court during a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.
- Cash was taken from a safe inside a residence from around 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 100 block of North East Street. Police seek information.
- Charges were filed Feb. 18 against two people in connection with a Feb. 14 theft of televisions from Walmart in Carlisle. Christy Diane Fernandez, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft, and William Willie Lebron, 38, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft in connection with the Feb. 14 theft. Police are still looking for a third man in the incident.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle damaged a mailbox in the 1700 block of Pisgah Road, Spring Township, sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, police reported Feb. 20.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.