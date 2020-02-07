Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

Paakow De Graft, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking after incidents that occurred in September 2019, police reported Thursday. Police said that eight Visa Cash Back Rewards deposits from other members' cards totaling $775 from other members' cards were channeled to De Graft's account through automatic deposits between Sept. 5-6. These members were unaware of the deposits and did not know it was happening, police said. De Graft then transferred $600 to WAVE.com, a money transfer site typically used to send money to Africa. Police said it appears further cash back deposits from other accounts were attempted after De Graft's account was frozen. These attempts continued through Sept. 13.