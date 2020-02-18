Sentinel police log for Feb. 18

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
You have free articles remaining.
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Mt. Allen Drive at about 9 a.m. Feb. 17. Police said Brandon Spaulding, 22, of Lewisberry, was driving at an unsafe speed and was distracted. His vehicle left the road and struck a boulder, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Spaulding was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital, according to police.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 16-year-old boy from Liverpool was cited with harassment following an incident involving a 3-year-old at 6:41 p.m. Feb. 16 on North Front Street in Liverpool. Police did not provide any further details.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.