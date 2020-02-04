Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Zachary Michael Kiner, 34, of Newville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike on Feb. 1. Police investigated a report of an altercation, made contact with Kiner and charged him. Kiner was arraigned and posted $7,000 cash bail.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Kerri Alizabeth Leggore, 28, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 400 block of Garden Drive. Police said they determined that Leggore assaulted a person and was arrested. She was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police received a report from a 21-year-old Shippensburg Township man who reported on Feb. 2 that he was contacted by scammers on Jan. 31 claiming his Social Security information was compromised. He was instructed to obtain gift cards to prevent arrest, and he did not realize it was a scam until after the fact, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

