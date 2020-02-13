Sentinel police log for Feb. 13

Sentinel police log for Feb. 13

Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)

  • Gerald MacWilliams III, of Hulmville, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor DUI general impairment after an incident at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Police were called to McDonald's for someone who attempted to purchase $16 worth of food at the drive-thru window with a fake $100 bill. The person was still waiting for his food when police arrived, and they identified him as MacWilliams. Police said the $100 bill "was obviously fake," and he was taken into custody. He posted $2,000 cash bail.

Northern York County Regional Police (717-292-3647)

  • Matthew Jacob Adams, 33, of Felton, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and DUI general impairment, as well as summary harassment, careless driving and driving without a license after police said he attempted to run over a man in Jackson Township at 7:09 p.m. Feb. 11. Police said Adams was sitting in a vehicle outside of a home belonging to the current boyfriend of Adams' ex-girlfriend, and the man went outside and began arguing with Adams. Adams backed out of his parking space but instead of leaving, he drove forward toward the man, who was able to get out of the path of the vehicle, according to police. Adams sped away from the area by driving through several front yards. Police later located Adams sitting in his vehicle several blocks from the man's home, and he showed signs of intoxication. He remains in York County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

