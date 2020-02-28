Sentinel police log for Feb. 28

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating an incident in the first block of South Spring Garden Street in which there were signs of forced entry into a home and items were taken. The home was cleared by officers. Police responded to the incident at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating the theft of a mountain bike from the backyard of a home at Cherry Court Apartments. The bike was stored near the rear door of the home. It is described as "purplish-blue" color with "Sierra" displayed on the down tube of the bicycle frame and is valued at $20. Security footage shows someone taking the bike at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Jamie Bolen, 40, of Dover was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with theft by deception in relation to an incident in June 2019, police reported Friday. Police said a caller, who is involved with a nonprofit that helped other organizations with fundraising, reported on June 18, 2019, that several people had contacted her on Facebook to tell her that a former associate and a man were scamming them. Police said Bolen told them he was organizing a fundraiser at Capital City Mall, and multiple victims said they paid a fee to reserve a space at the event. Most communication was through Facebook messenger. One of the victims realized it was a scam when they contacted the mall with questions about the event. Police reviewed the account on Square Inc., a payment processing company, to verify that he had received payment of the fees for the fictitious event.
- David Hertzler, 55, of Dover waived a felony retail theft charge to higher court, police reported Friday. Police were dispatched at 2:47 a.m. on Jan. 13 to Turkey Hill on Simpson Ferry Road for an active robbery. While on the way, officers were told that a man stole cigarettes and ran. Police determined that no force was used but that 10 packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $93.71 were taken by a man wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black beanie. The suspect left a debit card with the name "David Hertzler" on the counter, and police confirmed him as the suspect through video and photo comparisons.
- Brian Lamont Johnson waived three counts of retail theft to higher court after a Feb. 18 incident at Walmart. Police were dispatched at 6:06 p.m. for a report that a black or Hispanic man wearing a faded jean jacket and a hat had attempted to push out a cart of merchandise valued at $905. He was stopped when exiting the vestibule and asked if he had a receipt. He said it was in the car and he would go get it, refusing to go to the asset protection office. He walked out of the store, leaving the cart behind. He left with three watches valued at $35 in a black Nissan Maxima, which an officer saw leaving Walmart at 6:47 p.m. Johnson gave a false name when the vehicle was stopped, but was found to be Brian Johnson when he was taken to county prison.
- Adrian Beard, 55, of York, on Feb. 26 waived charges of receiving stolen property to higher court after a Feb. 11 arrest. Police were called to Premier Eye Care around 2:54 p.m. that day because Beard was in the store and was wanted for prior thefts at eye care businesses. He left the store in a Buick sedan with a Pennsylvania license before they arrived. Police found him as he pulled into an optometrist office at the intersection of 31st Street and Gettysburg Road. After initially seeing a backpack on the front seat containing several new eyeglass frames and several small bags in the front seat, police executed a search warrant on the vehicle during which they found glasses and sunglasses from various designers worth a total of $3,698.90. Subsequent investigation determined that many glasses had come from LensCrafters stores in the Colonial Park Mall, Harrisburg East Mall and the York Galleria Mall. Lower Paxton Township Police and Springettsbury Police contacted their respective LensCrafters who said the glasses were missing from their inventory.
