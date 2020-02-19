Sentinel police log for Feb. 19

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- David Tyrone Johnson, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident in the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street at about 1 p.m. Feb. 17. A business employee reported that a man had just taken a bottle of vodka past all points of sale without payment and left. After they were given a description of the suspect, police apprehended Johnson minutes later at the rear of the 200 block of East Pomfret Street. The stolen merchandise was recovered at the scene. Johnson remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Elizabeth Nichole Cope, 31, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass after an incident at a business in the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike on Feb. 16. Police said Cope was previously told she was not permitted on the property. The charge was sent via summons.
- Donovan Nicholas Decicco, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary disorderly conduct and harassment after a domestic incident in the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike at 2:34 p.m. Feb. 16. Police said Decicco had an argument inside a motel room with a woman, and when the woman tried to leave the premises, Decicco "aggressively removed her" from her vehicle and back into the motel room. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $15,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a blue sedan side-swiped a semi-trailer, causing minor damage, at 3:48 a.m. Feb. 16 on Interstate 81 north in Carlisle. The sedan fled the scene, and the driver of the semi-trailer, Emily Phillips, 25, of Granbury, Texas, was not injured.
- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash that caused minor damage to a utility pole and to the tractor-trailer at 12:21 a.m. Feb. 17 in Newville. Police said a 2016 International Harvester was traveling east on West Main Street turning right onto South High Street in Newville, which is a prohibited right-turn. The trailer of the tractor-trailer went up onto the sidewalk and struck a utility pole. The driver, whom police did not name, was not injured but he was cited for failure to obey traffic-control devices.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.