Sentinel police log for Feb. 27

- Danielle Philip Beaver, 35, of Shippensburg, was charged with attempted criminal trespass, stalking, loitering and prowling at night, and criminal mischief after an incident at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 23 on East Orange Street. Police said a resident called police, reporting that someone attempted to gain entry into his house. The resident provided video footage of the attempt, and police said there was already an open investigation regarding Beaver and the resident, which resulted in the stalking and criminal mischief charges. Beaver was arrested and arraigned Feb. 26, and he was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
