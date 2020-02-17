Sentinel police log for Feb. 17

You have free articles remaining.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Brison Wolfe, 38, of Duncannon, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as summary harassment, after a domestic incident on North High Street in Duncannon at 7 a.m. Feb. 1. Police said Wolfe made threatening statements toward a woman and her three children. Wolfe was denied bail because he was "unruly," according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.