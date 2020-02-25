Sentinel police log for Feb. 25

Sentinel police log for Feb. 25

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Several residents reported thefts from vehicles and criminal mischief overnight between Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. Purses were stolen from vehicles, and the front windshields of vehicles were also smashed in the northeastern area of the borough. Police seek information.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Greyson Paul Sheller, 18, of Mechanicsburg, waived his preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats on Feb. 24. Sheller was charged in December for a Dec. 17 incident where police said Sheller had a verbal altercation with a person and threatened to shoot the victim. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

