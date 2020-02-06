Sentinel police log for Feb. 6

Sentinel police log for Feb. 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Taylor Rain Landis, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 5 with DUI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and speeding after a Nov. 26 traffic stop. Police said they observed Landis speeding on South High Street at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 26, and when they stopped her, they detected an odor of marijuana and noticed her eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Landis failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and police found drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a search of her car. Blood test results came back with positive results for THC.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police are investigating a report of an attempted scam in Tyrone Township in January in which suspects portrayed themselves as employees of Publisher's Clearing House.
  • Someone put an unknown white substance on a vehicle on Shermans Valley Road in Tyrone Township at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 10. Police seek information.
  • Sandy Long, 43, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in connection with a Feb. 1. incident in Howe Township. Police did not provide any details of the theft, and she was released on non-monetary bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Jan. 31

Today's blotter includes a man who allegedly told Newville Police he wouldn't stop calling his ex-girlfriend, even after she went to police to report his calls as harassment. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News