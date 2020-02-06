Sentinel police log for Feb. 6

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Taylor Rain Landis, 19, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 5 with DUI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and speeding after a Nov. 26 traffic stop. Police said they observed Landis speeding on South High Street at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 26, and when they stopped her, they detected an odor of marijuana and noticed her eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Landis failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and police found drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a search of her car. Blood test results came back with positive results for THC.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report of an attempted scam in Tyrone Township in January in which suspects portrayed themselves as employees of Publisher's Clearing House.
- Someone put an unknown white substance on a vehicle on Shermans Valley Road in Tyrone Township at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 10. Police seek information.
- Sandy Long, 43, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in connection with a Feb. 1. incident in Howe Township. Police did not provide any details of the theft, and she was released on non-monetary bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.