Sentinel police log for Feb. 24

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash at about 11:05 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 5000 block of Louise Drive. Police said Hibo Omar of Mechanicsburg made an illegal left turn in front of Alexi Miles of New Cumberland, which caused the crash. Omar was transported by EMS to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
Hampden Township Police (717-761-2609)
- Police are investigating several instances of nighttime prowling in the northern parts of the township, along Lambs Gap Road and along the Wertzville Road corridor. Police said they have some home video footage that they are reviewing, but no motive or suspects have been developed. Police warn residents to keep doors to residences and cars locked, and to notify police if they see or hear anything suspicious.
You have free articles remaining.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Stanley W. Davis Jr., 36, of Washington D.C., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop for an expired registration at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 17 in the first block of Erford Road. After detecting an odor of marijuana, police searched the vehicle and found paraphernalia and marijuana, and Davis was found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Hantz Leonardo Jean-Baptiste, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 3 with felony altering device and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and false identification to police in connection with an Aug. 26 incident, police reported Feb. 19. Police were called to Sheetz for a vehicle at the gas pumps for 1 1/2 hours, and when police arrived and searched the vehicle, it had marijuana and eight blank credit cards on the driver’s seat, as well as a large amount of cash in the center console. Jean-Baptiste was discovered to be the driver. He remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
- Michael Scott Reynolds II, 26, of Etters, was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, strangulation and harassment after a domestic incident at 5:52 a.m. Feb. 16 in the first block of Winter Lane. Police separated the two walking out of the residence when they got to the scene, and the woman said Reynolds prevented her from leaving during a verbal altercation, which turned physical and involved him choking her. He remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- Bridget Breslin, 39, of Enola, was charged Feb. 6 with misdemeanor access device fraud and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a domestic incident report on Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of 3rd Street, police reported Feb. 19. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table, and the next day, police received a complaint that Breslin used a person’s debit card to purchase items from Amazon. The other resident of the house, Joshua M. Raudebaugh, 32, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township at 5:53 p.m. Feb. 11 traveled off the shoulder and struck a utility pole. The vehicle continued in an unknown direction. Police seek information.
- One person was injured after a crash in the 100 block of Airport Road in Southampton Township at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 3, police reported Feb. 23. Police said Marissa Johnson, 19, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier too fast for a left curve, and the vehicle traveled off the road and struck an uphill, grassy embankment. Johnson suffered minor injuries but refused transport. She was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for travel.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating the theft of a 13-year-old boy’s cellphone, which was reported on North Front Street at Oliver Street in Newport at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 21.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.