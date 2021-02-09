 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Feb. 9

Sentinel police log for Feb. 9

West Shore Regional Police (717-238-9676)

  • A red sport motorcycle was stolen from the 600 block of Herman Avenue in Lemoyne sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 7. Police seek information.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating thefts at two different Allen Distribution warehouses in South Middleton Township on Dec. 22, police reported Feb. 8. The items stolen were a $300 power washer and a box of bottled water.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown commercial vehicle was illegally parked in front of another tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the exit ramp of Interstate 81 north at mile marker 57 in Silver Spring Township when it backed up into the other tractor-trailer at 3:16 a.m. Feb. 5. The striking commercial vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. The other tractor-trailer sustained minor damage and was still operable.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

