Sentinel police log for Feb. 9

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Maliq Carey, 19, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident in the first block of Sunbeam Court in Shippensburg Township at 12:56 a.m. Jan. 30. Police were initially called to the scene for a report of possible threats made with a firearm, and when police asked Carey to step outside for an interview, he attempted to run, which led to a "lengthy" struggle. Carey was eventually taken into custody, where he was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a large, fixed-blade knife. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Mountain Road north of Whiskey Springs Road in South Middleton Township at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 5. Police said Christopher Bistline, 55, of Dillsburg, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry north on Mountain Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by what may have been a gray Dodge pick-up truck. The truck, driven by an unknown man, backed up and went around the Camry to continue traveling north on Mountain Road. Police seek information.
- Maurice Issac, 33, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor unlawful restraint and simple assault, and summary harassment after an incident on Hershey Road in Southampton Township at about 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Police said Issac struck a woman with a closed fist, choked her to the point she lost consciousness and then prevented her from leaving the property. He was taken into custody, arraigned and remains in prison on $15,000 cash bail.
- Corey Sybert, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and summary driving while privilege is suspended after an incident on Feb. 1 on Fairfield Street in Newville. Police said a construction business hired Sybert and lent him a vehicle for work purposes, but he failed to return the vehicle despite being told to do so in one week. Police located Sybert and the vehicle and took him into custody. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.