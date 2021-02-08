 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Feb. 8

Sentinel police log for Feb. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run after an unknown vehicle traveling east on Hilltop Road in Hopewell Township at 7:06 a.m. Feb. 6 left the right side of the road and struck a tree in the front yard of a property. The driver fled the scene.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south in the 500 block of Weavers Mill Road failed to make a left curve in the road at 2:23 p.m. Dec. 26, traveling off the road and striking a utility pole, police reported Feb. 8. The driver fled the scene, leaving minor damage to the pole. The vehicle had damage to its front passenger mirror and passenger side window.
  • Several items belonging to the Historical Society of Perry County were stolen from the first block of Landisburg Road in Carroll Township sometime between noon Jan. 10 and 2:50 p.m. Jan. 12, police reported Feb. 8. Police said someone broke into the building to steal the items, which police did not specify.
  • Daren Dilodovico, 32, of Duncannon, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night after police were called for a trespass incident at a building on South 4th Street in Newport at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 7, police reported Feb. 8. Dilodovico was apprehended and charged Jan. 24. He posted $10,000 bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 3
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests in Middlesex and Lower Allen townships, I-81 crash details out of Southampton Township and a false report arrest in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run in which someone left their car stuck in a snow bank in Middlesex, and an assault arrest in Perry County in which a man is charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News