Sentinel police log for Feb. 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run after an unknown vehicle traveling east on Hilltop Road in Hopewell Township at 7:06 a.m. Feb. 6 left the right side of the road and struck a tree in the front yard of a property. The driver fled the scene.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south in the 500 block of Weavers Mill Road failed to make a left curve in the road at 2:23 p.m. Dec. 26, traveling off the road and striking a utility pole, police reported Feb. 8. The driver fled the scene, leaving minor damage to the pole. The vehicle had damage to its front passenger mirror and passenger side window.
- Several items belonging to the Historical Society of Perry County were stolen from the first block of Landisburg Road in Carroll Township sometime between noon Jan. 10 and 2:50 p.m. Jan. 12, police reported Feb. 8. Police said someone broke into the building to steal the items, which police did not specify.
- Daren Dilodovico, 32, of Duncannon, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night after police were called for a trespass incident at a building on South 4th Street in Newport at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 7, police reported Feb. 8. Dilodovico was apprehended and charged Jan. 24. He posted $10,000 bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.