Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for a bicyclist in the theft of a package in the first block of West Chapel Avenue at about 4 a.m. Jan. 28. Police said they received the report of the package theft on Feb. 6. The victim reported receiving a package earlier in the day on Jan. 27, with the package placed directly on the steps. The victim was out of town and when they returned, they noticed the package was missing and reviewed surveillance footage. A man on a bicycle was seen riding past the residence, looking at the package, turning around, picking it up and riding away. The man was last seen riding toward South Hanover Street and crossing over into the first block of East Chapel Avenue. The man appears to be wearing a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front, a flannel shirt and a maroon puffer vest. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A driver was injured after a crash on Route 15 north at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 5. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, was operating an SUV and attempting to pass another vehicle, when that vehicle also changed lanes and pressed the brakes. The passing vehicle then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier and bridge abutment, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver reported minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop. Police seek information about the other driver.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Two Loysville men face charges after police said they intentionally struck a vehicle in the first block of Blain Road in Blain at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Brody Joseph Ashman, 22, and Tyler James Morrison, 25, were each charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law administration, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Ashman was additionally charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing police, firearms not to be carried without a license, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they arrived at the scene to find a vehicle in the road with heavy rear-end damage. They learned that two separate vehicles struck the vehicle in the road intentionally and fled the area. While on the scene, a witness reported seeing the vehicles involved come back to the scene, but once the drivers spotted State Police, they fled the area. Police stopped Morrison, but Ashman fled in the other vehicle. They learned where he was traveling to, and caught up with him at a residence, where he fled on foot. There was a brief foot pursuit, but Ashman was taken into custody and transported to prison. Both men posted $50,000 cash bail.