Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Sean Patrick Doyle, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an assault at a convenience store on the Harrisburg Pike on Feb. 6. Police said Doyle assaulted a woman, and they arrested him. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A stop sign was stolen from the area of Rupp Road and Veterans Way in Saville Township sometime before 3:54 p.m. Jan. 29. Police seek information.
- Derek Weller, 37, of Ickesburg, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DUI, drug possession and agricultural vandalism, as well as summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit on Jan. 13 in Saville Township. Police said troopers were waiting outside a residence in the 300 block of Dozer Lane awaiting the arrival of Weller for an arrest warrant regarding an incident that occurred the night prior. Court dockets show Weller also faces aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges in Perry County. When Weller was seen exiting the residence, police made contact, but he fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. Police said they eventually took him into custody after driving his vehicle through a field. He was arraigned, with bail for the flight charges set at $50,000 and bail for the aggravated assault case set at $150,000. He remains in Perry County Prison.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief and assault incident in which an unknown man was reportedly screaming in the street along North State Road in Marysville around 1:40 a.m. Feb. 3 and breaking out windows to a car. The man was then reported to have gone to a convenience store and assaulted the employees. Police seek information.