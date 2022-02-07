Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Margaret Elizabeth Lawson, 31, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after police were called for a report of a juvenile running away from home at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 600 block of Cumberland Pointe Circle. Police said the juvenile was located a short time later at a nearby location, but an investigation determined that Lawson had assaulted the juvenile, who suffered an injury as a result. She was arrested, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred off Interstate 81 south in the rest area in Penn Township at 10:10 p.m. Feb. 4. Police said a truck tractor attempting to maneuver around another parked vehicle to exit the parking lot struck a parked 2000 Chrysler Voyager that was occupied by the owner. The victim reported that the driver of the striking vehicle attempted to offer him cash for compensation, but he fled the scene when the victim said he was calling police. No one was injured in the crash.
- Police are investigating a theft of services case in which a vehicle was reported leaving the Lakeside Food Mart in Boiling Springs without paying for gas the morning of Feb. 4. Police said the same vehicle and two men were seen doing the same thing on Jan. 19 at the location.
- Police are investigating a potential scam in which a South Middleton Township woman was contacted on Feb. 3 via the telephone about her Social Security number allegedly being used in another state. The woman did not provide her number and contacted police instead.
- Timothy Grothe, 34, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic dispute on Milky Way in Southampton Township at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Police said Grothe had fled the scene, but police later obtained an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody and arraigned on Jan. 27, where he was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Grothe waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.
- Residential wiring worth a little more than $100 each were stolen from a construction site off Lutztown Road at Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township sometime between Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
- Police reported Feb. 5 that Sarah Joy Mathes, 35, of Shippensburg, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19 on charges of felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle, DUI general impairment and DUI controlled substance, as well as summary careless driving in relation to an incident on Jan. 9. Police said they had responded to Middle Spring Avenue in Shippensburg Township for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police conducted an investigation and determined Mathes took the vehicle and was driving under the influence. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Christopher Brian Wyman, 36, of Dillsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 7:52 p.m. Jan. 30. Police said a woman was traveling on Route 15 in Upper Allen Township when she reported being in fear of bodily injury when Wyman displayed a knife from another vehicle.
- A car was reported keyed on Academy Street in South Middleton Township sometime before 7:54 p.m. Jan. 31.
- Police reported Feb. 5 they are investigating a shots fired incident at 7:43 p.m. Jan. 24 in the first block of Fairview Street in South Middleton Township. Police said someone fired a handgun from a moving vehicle on Fairview Street between York Road and West Trindle Road before fleeing toward York Road. Police seek information.
- Police reported Feb. 5 they are investigating the theft and crash of a vehicle in North Newton Township on Dec. 31. Police responded to a residence on Springfield Road about a stolen 2019 Jeep Wrangler and later that same day recovered the vehicle, which had crashed a short distance from the residence. The investigation continues.
- Police are investigating a retail theft case that occurred on Feb. 4. Police were initially called to the Sheetz on North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs for a theft of gasoline, but police later learned the same people also stole items from the store.
- Someone entered a property on Southwood Drive in Southampton Township on Feb. 4, dumped canned food on the porch and threw an egg against the garage door before fleeing the scene.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.