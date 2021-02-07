 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Two people were injured after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 6. Police said Sergiy Stas, 61, of Dickson City, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up in the right lane when he made a corrective movement for stopping traffic. His vehicle went off the road and entered the grass, striking the embankment and flipping onto its side. Both Stas and his passenger, Nina Stas, 72, of Dickson City, suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Various coins were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the first block of Pfautz Road in Penn Township sometime before 8:18 a.m. Jan. 25, police reported Feb. 5.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 3
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests in Middlesex and Lower Allen townships, I-81 crash details out of Southampton Township and a false report arrest in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run in which someone left their car stuck in a snow bank in Middlesex, and an assault arrest in Perry County in which a man is charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News