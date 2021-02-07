Sentinel police log for Feb. 7

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 4:22 p.m. Feb. 6. Police said Sergiy Stas, 61, of Dickson City, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up in the right lane when he made a corrective movement for stopping traffic. His vehicle went off the road and entered the grass, striking the embankment and flipping onto its side. Both Stas and his passenger, Nina Stas, 72, of Dickson City, suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Various coins were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the first block of Pfautz Road in Penn Township sometime before 8:18 a.m. Jan. 25, police reported Feb. 5.
