Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating reports of numerous thefts of catalytic converters that occurred in the borough at the end of January. As of Feb. 3, police are investigating six incidents of thefts and seek information. Police said the thefts were reported on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 and occurred in the 100 block of South East Street, 200 block of North West Street, 900 block of Franklin Street, 300 block of North College Street and 200 block of Franklin Street.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Renee Lee Potteiger, 47, of New Cumberland, was charged Jan. 23 with felony retail theft and conspiracy after a retail theft at Weis Market on Simpson Ferry Road on Jan. 8. Police said Potteiger and a man worked together to steal $292.72 worth of merchandise from the grocery store before leaving in a vehicle. She was identified as a suspect and arrested on Feb. 4. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail. Police are still looking for the man, Sean Lamont Mosley, 54.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police are investigating a burglary in the 100 block of Bridge Street at about 11 p.m. Feb. 5. Police said someone forced entry into a business, but no perpetrators were located. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police reported Feb. 3 that someone stole three stop signs from Conococheague Road and Turkey Gobbler Road in Jackson Township sometime between Jan. 20 and 10:16 a.m. Jan. 22.
- Police reported Feb. 3 that about 5,000 matchbox cars were stolen from a residence along Mountain View Road in Carroll Township sometime during 2021. Police received the report on Jan. 18 and seek information.
- Police said a Carroll Township man lost $2,400 after he was contacted on Jan. 26 by someone claiming to be from Member's First, who gained access to the victim's account. Police seek information.
- A Carroll Township woman was scammed out of $14,000 in MoneyPak and Cash App transactions after she was contacted on Jan. 12 from someone claiming to be from a Delaware state sheriff's office who told her they had a warrant for her for failing to respond to a subpoena. She was told she could pay a bond and report to the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office to resolve the issue. The woman paid the money but determined she was scammed when the deputy she was told to report to didn't exist in Dauphin County.
- Police received a report on Feb. 25 that a Canon camera worth $2,500 was stolen from a vehicle along Reed Drive in Rye Township sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8. Police seek information.
- A 16-year-old boy from Marysville was cited for harassment after police said he struck a girl with a water bottle on a bus ride home on Jan. 9, police reported Feb. 3. Police said the boy struck the girl hard enough to leave a mark on her forehead.
- A Duncannon woman lost $11,555 over an extended period of time after police said she was contacted by a man claiming to be from the United Kingdom. She reported to police on Jan. 12 that he convinced her to send him money to help with his financial troubles. Police are investigating this as a case of fraud.
- Police reported Feb. 3 that they are investigating intentional damage to a street sign at the intersection of Shermans Valley Road and Adams Grove Road in Jackson Township on Jan. 13.
- Copper was reported stolen from a business on Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township on Jan. 30. Police seek information.
- A Stihl hedge trimmer was reported stolen Feb. 2 from a residence on Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. The victim told police that the theft likely occurred in October. Police seek information.