Sentinel police log for Feb. 5

State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- No one was injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 12:53 a.m. Feb. 1. Police said Navdeep Saini, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2020 Mack Truck pulling a set of double trailers west on the turnpike at milepost 213.3 in Upper Frankford Township when he lost control after passing a car on the snow-covered road. The truck hit the concrete barrier and came to a rest blocking the highway.
- No one was injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 3:52 p.m. Jan. 31. Police said Sean J. Sams, 46, of Landsdowne, was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee too fast for conditions while going east on the turnpike near mile marker 235.7 in Upper Allen Township. Police said he lost traction and began to spin into the right lane leading to a crash with a 2020 Tesla Model 3 driven by Anthony Allegretto, 27, of Coatesville.
- Sister V. Gir, 49, of Queens, New York, was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle for suspected minor injuries after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 31. Police said she was a passenger in a 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Deo N. Gir, 56, of Queens. Gir was driving east on the turnpike near mile marker 211.7 in Lower Mifflin Township on wet roads when he went across the travel lanes, hitting the guide rail on the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went back across the travel lanes and hit the concrete barrier before bouncing back across the travel lanes and coming to a rest on the opposite shoulder.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.