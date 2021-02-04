Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown driver operating a 2004 Chrysler Sebring west on West Trindle Road in Middlesex Township at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3 lost control of the vehicle due to driving too fast for conditions and exited the right side of the road, hitting a snow bank. The vehicle was unable to be driven from the scene due to being stuck in the snow, but the driver fled the scene without contacting police.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A driver was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Montour Roud just past Weavers Mill Road in Tyrone Township at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 1. Police said Francesca Johnson, 24, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu east on Montour Road when she failed to make a downhill right curve in the road, causing the vehicle to travel off the road and strike a tree. Johnson was wearing her seat belt but suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Landisburg EMS.
- Police received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Cambridge Circle in Liverpool between 10 p.m. Jan. 24 and 7 a.m. Jan. 25. Among items stolen are a Bowie-style knife, an $800 pair of binoculars, and a rifle in a red bag.
- Dylan Farner, 28, of New Bloomfield, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment after a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation on Centre Drive in Centre Township at 7:54 p.m. Jan. 31. Police said Farner struck, kicked and scratched a woman before using a cigarette to burn her. Police note the victim was pregnant and began to experience contractions during the incident. She was transported to UPMC West Shore to be treated, and Farner was committed to Perry County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.