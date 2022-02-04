Sentinel police log for Feb. 4

Lower Allen Township Police (717)975-7575
- Robert Anderson, 34, of Mechanicsburg was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with felony counts of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault as well as two misdemeanors: indecent assault of person without consent and indecent assault of a person unconscious. The charges stem from Feb. 8, 2020, when police responded to a report of sexual assault on the 3200 block of Dunlap Lane about 9 a.m. According to police, the victim said she'd gotten intoxicated the previous night and went to spend the night at her friend's apartment where she fell asleep on her friend's futon. The victim told police she woke up to her friend's boyfriend attempting to sexually assault her. She said she was unconscious at the time and had not given consent. Police said clothing and other items were collected and a "kit" was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Lab for analysis where scientists identified male DNA. On Oct. 14, 2021, a search warrant was executed for Anderson for a DNA sample that was also submitted for analysis. An arrest warrant was issued Feb. 3 and Anderson turned himself in to authorities where he posted $50,000 bail.