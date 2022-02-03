Sentinel police log for Feb. 3

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Timily Erin Owzar, 35, of Etters, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident at CVS at 1200 Market Street in Lemoyne at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 31. Police said Owzar entered the store and stole more than $300 worth of merchandise. She was located a short time later and taken into custody. She was arraigned and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
