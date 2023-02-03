Connor Waterman, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony dissemination of a photo or film of child sex acts, child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after a police investigation into the distribution of infant, toddler and pre-pubescent child pornography on a social media platform. After executing a search warrant on Waterman Feb. 2, he was found to be in possession of several videos and images that showed that type of child pornography, police said. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $6,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 and police said they were assisted by the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.