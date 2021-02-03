Sentinel police log for Feb. 3

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Eddie Russell Smith III, 39, of Newark, New Jersey, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, as well as summary harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a domestic incident at a hotel in the 1800 block of the Harrisburg Pike on Jan. 31. Police said an investigation led to Smith's arrest. He was arraigned and posted $30,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Juan Irizarry-Perez, 31, of York, was charged with felony burglary, robbery and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and DUI controlled substance after a reported assault in the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive on Jan. 8, police reported Jan. 28. Police said Irizarry-Perez forced his way into an apartment and assaulted a resident before fleeing the scene in the victim's vehicle. Police located the vehicle and made a traffic stop, and it was suspected he was under the influence of drugs. He was arrested, arraigned and later posted $40,000 unsecured bail. The charges were waived to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A package was reported stolen from Fisher Road in Monroe Township at 8:08 a.m. Jan. 28.
- A driver was transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Southampton Township at 4:28 a.m. Jan. 31. Police said Adam Janes, 30, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 south on I-81 in the right lane when he struck the rear-end of a 2002 Toyota Camry that was stopped in the right shoulder and right travel lane. The driver of the other vehicle was outside of it and did not suffer any injuries. Janes suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Shippensburg Area EMS. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. The owner of the parked vehicle was cited for parking regulations.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Charles M. Shadle, 50, of Landisburg, was charged with misdemeanor false report - falsely incriminating another person, after a call to 911 at 9:44 a.m. Jan. 24. Police said Shadle called 911 to report that his neighbor was shooting at him while he was inside his residence on Hemlock Road in Tyrone Township. A "priority 1 response" was initiated by responding units from State Police, but troopers did not find any evidence of shots fired when they got to the scene. Police later determined that Shadle had made previous false reports to state police, which resulted in him being taken into custody. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
- One person was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of State Road in Penn Township at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 30. Police said David Rosenberger, 53, of Millville, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan west on State Road when he failed to slow down for two vehicles that were slowing for a vehicle that was turning left. Police said Rosenberger attempted to avoid hitting the vehicles by going onto the right shoulder, but his vehicle struck both before exiting the road and going down a small embankment. Rosenberger was not wearing a seat belt and was transported for suspected minor injuries. No one else was injured, though all vehicles were towed from the scene. Rosenberger was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.