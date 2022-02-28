Sentinel police log for Feb. 28

Cumberland County District Attorney (717-240-6210)
- Dominick Giannotti, 25, of Silver Spring Township, was charged with felony child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation into his possession of thousands of pornographic images involving young children. The DA's office said law enforcement discovered Giannotti had downloaded images of young children from the internet, and several of his electronics were seized for additional analysis after a search warrant was served with agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. Giannotti was arrested Feb. 23, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing and the DA and Silver Spring Township Police welcome any additional information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Kevin John Brandt, 34, of New Cumberland, was charged with felony theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking and unlawful use of a computer after an investigation that started Jan. 18. Police said they took a theft report from a business on Jan. 18. Police said Brandt reportedly accepted direct payment from customers for providing goods and services at the business' expense. Brandt turned himself in on Feb. 16 after an arrest warrant was issued. He was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating the theft of a ATV from a residence on Pine Hill Road in Carroll Township on Feb. 20. The ATV was later recovered by Silver Spring Township Police and State Police in Dauphin County. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.