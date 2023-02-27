Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Four juveniles were cited with summary harassment after police said they were fighting in the first block of Park Place in Shippensburg at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 20. Police did not provide any further details.
New Cumberland Police (717-774-0400)
- Allen Jacob Gross, 31, of New Cumberland, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor receiving stolen property after an investigation into the theft of two solar lights in the 1800 block of Bridge Street on Feb. 21. Police said the victim reported that a man riding a bicycle came up to the porch, grabbed the solar lights worth $35 each and left the area. The next day, police said Gross trespassed in a building located in the 400 block of Bridge Street and was found in possession of the two solar lights, which police said he admitted to stealing. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg TOwnship that occurred sometime before 5:05 p.m. Feb. 21.
- Hayley Woodall, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with four counts each of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor attempted simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at UPMC Carlisle at about 9 p.m. Feb. 22. Police said Woodall, a patient, spit on and attempted to punch medical staff. She was arrested and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
- A vehicle was keyed on Centerville Road in Penn Township sometime between 7 a.m. Feb. 19 and 7 a.m. Feb. 23.