Sentinel police log for Feb. 26

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Tynn Maxwell, 47, of Carlisle was charged with retail theft after police said he was under-ringing items at Walmart at 3:46 p.m. Feb. 21.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Jordan Smith, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after police tried to stop him for driving without his headlights at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police said Smith drove off at a high rate of speed, prompting the officer to end the pursuit. Smith was later identified as the driver of the car.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 12:47 a.m. Feb. 16. The victim was traveling east on East Trindle Road with another vehicle tailgating them. When the vehicles stopped at the red light at East Main and Market streets, the following vehicle bumped into the rear of the victim's vehicle. The victim got out of the car and exchanged words with the following car, which then went around the victim's car and drove off, heading south on South Market Street. Police said the vehicle was an old red truck, possibly a Ford, with a tailgate that had been replaced with netting.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 5:17 p.m. Feb. 17 in which a vehicle parked in the 200 block of East Main Street was hit by an unknown vehicle sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. The side mirror was broken on the parked car.
- Nathan Bender, 26, of Mechanicsburg was charged with theft by unlawful taking after police said video surveillance show him taking a package from an apartment building in the 100 block of East Allen Street on Feb. 18.
- Police are investigating a second theft of a package from an apartment building in the 100 block of East Allen Street on Feb. 18. Police said the victim reported at 7:47 p.m. that a neighbor saw the package at the front entrance of the building and took it to the victim's apartment door. The package was taken from there. Police said the individual involved with a similar theft is not the same person who took this package.
- Police are investigating a report of a vehicle being keyed in the parking lot of the high school in the 500 block of South Broad Street at 4:28 p.m. Feb. 19.
- A crossing gate in the first block of North Walnut Street was reported damaged at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The entire gate base was twisted. Police believe the damage was caused by a vehicle traveling southbound as the gate arm was coming down or going up.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a car that had been hit while parked at a business in the 600 block of East Simpson Street around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 19. When the victim came out of the business, they found a large dent in the driver side door. A witness to the crash said they saw the car get hit by what appeared to be an older green Subaru Outback as it exited a parking space. The car was last seen traveling east on East Simpson Street.
- Judson Masland, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was taken to the hospital after a crash at 9:22 p.m. Feb. 19. Police said Masland was driving south on Allendale Road when he tried to avoid a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction in his lane, causing him to go off the road.
- The window of a home in the 100 block of East Green Street was broken sometime between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 19. Police seek information.
- A tractor-trailer making an illegal turn at the intersection of East Main and North Walnut streets at 1:52 p.m. on Feb. 20 hit a light pole which caused the traffic light to malfunction and flattened two of the tires on the tractor-trailer.
- A juvenile driver from Carlisle who was attempting to turn left onto East Simpson Street from South Market Street turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Jacob Bushey, 24, of Dillsburg, who was going north on South Market Street at 8:29 p.m. on Feb. 20.
- Rachel Knapp, 32, of Mechanicsburg, was driving west on West Simpson Street when she was unable to stop her vehicle and slid into a vehicle pulling a trailer that was driven by Charles Ludwig, 39, of Duncannon, that was stopped at a red light at the intersection at West Main Street at 9 a.m. Feb. 22.
- Joseph Casagra, 65, of Gardners, was driving south on South York Street at 4:32 p.m. Feb. 22 when he thought a traffic light had turned green. It had not. Casagra hit the vehicle in front of him, which hit the vehicle in front of it. The other vehicles were driven by Jessica Willer, 30, of Mechanicsburg and Jacob Gelsinger, 23, of East Berlin.
- The driver's side mirror of a car parked along the 200 block of West Main Street was hit by a passing vehicle sometime around 8:18 a.m. Feb. 23. Police seek information.
- A car was damaged sometime during the day on Feb. 22. The victim told police there were scratches and a dent on the drivers side door along with red paint transfer. The victim noticed the damage at 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, and said there was no damage at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. In between, the car had been parked in the 400 block of East Main Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and in the 200 block of South Arch Street between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Autumn Lee Mason, 34, of Marysville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 800 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Samuel H. Deitch, 19, of Carlisle suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 4 p.m. Feb. 24. Police said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger south on Middlesex Road approaching the left curve at the intersection of Lisburn Road in South Middleton Township when she last control of the truck, went off the road and hit a utility pole.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 24. Police said a white commercial vehicle hit another car as they were traveling south near mile maker 41.8 on Interstate 83 in Lemoyne. The commercial vehicle did not remain on the scene.
State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- No one was injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 18. Police said Major Thind, 33, of Jamaica, New York, was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer easy on the turnpike near mile marker 236.4 in Upper Allen Township when he lost control on the snowcovered road and hit the center concrete barrier before crossing back across the highway and coming to a stop. Police said Thind was traveling in violation of travel restrictions prohibiting commercial vehicles with empty semi-trailers.
- No one was injured in a crash at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 19 on the Route 15 northbound ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Allen Township. Police said a driver backing down the ramp hit a 2005 Mini Cooper driven by Kenneth W. Graf, 76, of Dillsburg. After the crash, the driver continued to back down the ramp and drove away heading north on Route 15.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.