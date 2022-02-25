Sentinel police log for Feb. 25

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- David Gann, 38, of Harrisburg was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intention to manufacture and deliver, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended following an incident at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police stopped Gann's vehicle for suspended registration, and said they discovered that Gann was in possession of marijuana and packaging material. They also found that Gann was driving with a suspended license. Police took Gann into custody and he was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.
- Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old Mechanicsburg man in connection to a shoplifting incident that occurred at Giant at 3301 Trindle Road Sunday around 1:45 p.m. Officers learned the man had stolen nine canisters of baby formula with a total value of $177.91 and operated a motorcycle on a suspended Pennsylvania Photo ID card. The man was charged with retail theft and driving under suspension.
- Four men were injured after two state police vehicles collided on Lincoln Way at its intersection with Shatzer Orchard Road in Franklin County during a vehicle pursuit at 11:52 p.m. Monday. Conor Tremaine, 33, of Chambersburg, and Christopher Pile, 37, of Chambersburg, the occupants of one police vehicle, were transported to WellSpan York Hospital by West End Fire and Rescue Company. Conner Graber, 23, of Chambersburg, and Zachary Crouse, 30, of Chambersburg, the occupants of the other police vehicle, were transported to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital by St. Thomas Township Fire and Rescue Company. The crash occurred when Graber's vehicle slowed to make a right turn, and Tremaine's vehicle traveling behind Graber failed to slow in time. Tremaine's vehicle struck the passenger side of Graber's vehicle and both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Police said Tremaine was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if Pile, the passenger in Tremaine's vehicle was wearing his seatbelt. Police do not know if Graber or Crouse were wearing their seatbelts at the time. Tremaine was determined to be at fault for excessive speed.
- A bicyclist was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with possible injuries after a crash around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 on Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. Donald Hanley, 56, was traveling north via bicycle when he began to drift from the shoulder of the road into the northbound lane. Charles Day, 62, was driving in the northbound lane and attempted to swerve, but Hanley struck the right rear door of Day's vehicle. The bicycle sustained disabling damage from the crash and Day's vehicle sustained minor damage. Hanley was transported to the hospital complaining of back pain. Day was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt. Police determined that Hanley was not equipped with proper lighting equipment and was not wearing protective gear. He was cited for multiple vehicle code violations.
- Two people were treated for injuries following a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp of Exit 47 merging onto Interstate 81 north at mile marker 46.7. Kurt Russell, 23, of Carlisle, slowed near the intersection with Interstate 81 and Tomye Harbold, 64, of Franklintown, failed to slow in time and struck the rear of Russell's vehicle. Following impact, Harbold's vehicle caught fire in the engine compartment. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene while both operators were examined by EMS on the scene. They were not transported.