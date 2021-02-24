Sentinel police log for Feb. 24

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- No one was injured in a crash at 11:34 p.m. Feb. 23. Police said Badr Bouatia, 31, of Garfield, New Jersey, was driving a 2004 Freightliner north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 64.7 in East Pennsboro Township when he hit a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Drew J. Heying, 31, of Middletown.
- Daniel M. Boarman, 53, of Enola, suffered possible injuries in a crash at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Exit 60 off ramp from Interstate 81 South to Wertzville Road. Police said Boarman was attempting to merge westbound onto Wertzville Road when he slowed for stopped traffic. His 2020 Mercedes-Benz was hit from behind by a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Alexa M. Kleeman, 26, of Blain. Neither Kleeman nor a passenger in Boarman's vehicle were injured.
- Trude R. Padilla, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical center with a suspected minor injury after a multi-car crash at 11:44 a.m. Feb. 22. Police said Parry E. Jerzak, 36, of Carlisle, was driving a 2012 Ford north on I-81 near mile marker 76.7 in West Hanover Township when he spun out and was hit by a 2010 International Harvester driven by Pedro J. Pena, 59, of Allentown. To avoid hitting Jerzak's car, Padilla swerved her 2020 Honda CRV to the left, hitting a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Jeffery A. Chewning, 63, of Glendale, Arizona. Jerzak's and Padilla's cars were towed from the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation.